Honoring Patti Matejewski Alley
Grand Blanc Police launching, “Operation Safe Arrival”
GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. “Everyone is so preoccupied with everything else when they’re driving that they don’t they don’t see it. And that’s again, that’s why we want to bring this to the forefront,” Sergeant at City of Grand Blanc Police Department, Bryan Byarski said.
Alley dedicated in honor of woman that gave back to the community
DURAND, Mich. – An alley has been dedicated to the late Patti Matejewski by the city of Durand. The community has come together to honor the life of Matejewski, who they say was taken too soon. Matejewski, 68, died in December 2020 at a local hospital. She is remembered...
Back to the Bricks Saturday Fun
Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks. Thousands of car lovers hit the bricks in Flint Friday for Cruise N’ Concert night and many of them are women. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5...
Poseyville Riverfront Restoration project breaks ground
MIDLAND, Mich. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held to kick off construction for the Poseyville Riverfront Restoration project. On Monday, Aug. 22, The city of Midland hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking to kick off construction for the new restoration project for its Poseyville riverfront. The 19-acre space sits on the...
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20
The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
Local school program expands to Midland
Here are the top stories we're following today. Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year. Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening,...
Saginaw Spirit announces training camp details
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit announced Monday (Aug. 22) details for their training camp at Saginaw Bay Ice Arena in Saginaw, MI. Spirit fans can catch their first glimpse of the 2022-23 team on Tuesday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. with the first Blue-White scrimmage game. The Blue and White teams will meet again Wednesday, August 31 at 12:30 p.m.
Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
Shower chances carry into tonight & Monday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more chances for showers going into the new week. This still could include a few rumbles of thunder. Humidity values will be a touch higher for many people’s liking, but some relief looks to be in store next week. Temperatures are expected...
Linden Community Schools asks for help after field vandalized
LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local middle school said a practice field is now unusable for its students after it was vandalized on Sunday. Linden Community Schools said someone had driven across the Linden Middle School practice field, creating multiple ruts. “Over the past few weeks community members, and school...
Food banks trying to help families as kids head back to school
GENESEE Co. Mich. (WNEM) -With inflation driving up prices at the grocery store, many parents have no choice but to rely on food banks as their children head back to school. This is causing demand to be higher for food banks across the area. “If kids are hungry, they’re not...
Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats. The Legacy Center of Michigan is helping young athletes step into the school year with Cleats 4 Kids. “It’s that feeling of...
Sheriff deputies seek help finding missing teen
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old Commerce Township teen who has been missing since Thursday. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park around 6:15...
Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
GLWA: Remaining water advisories lifted, repairs on damaged line continues
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - The remaining boil water advisories set in place by the Great Lakes Water Authority following a water main break has been lifted. Officials said if the water pressure drops in the regional system, another precautionary advisory may need to be re-issued. Only one business in Greenwood remains under the advisory.
