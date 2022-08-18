ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County according to Baltimore County Police.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Department confirmed that around 3:00p.m., a pedestrian was involved in a crash with a member of the Baltimore County Police Department along Route 24 just north of Forest Valley Drive.

The Officer was responding to an emergency with his lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

The Maryland State Police responded to the scene of the crash to investigate.

According to Maryland State Police, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sherm6
4d ago

ok... sounds like a lot of this story was left out... why was a baltimore county cop in harford county with its lights on ?

John Smith
4d ago

exactly I was just getting ready to ask the exact same question that part of Forest Hill is nowhere near the Baltimore County Line!!!!

