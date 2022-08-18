Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County

A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County according to Baltimore County Police.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Department confirmed that around 3:00p.m., a pedestrian was involved in a crash with a member of the Baltimore County Police Department along Route 24 just north of Forest Valley Drive.

The Officer was responding to an emergency with his lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

The Maryland State Police responded to the scene of the crash to investigate.

According to Maryland State Police, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.