Daily Telegram
3 local walleye teams in top 10 on Lake Superior, St. Louis River
DULUTH — Three local teams were among the top 10 finishers in the AIM (Anglers Insight Marketing) Weekend Walleye Series Minnesota State Championship held Friday and Saturday on Lake Superior and the St. Louis River. The tournament was won by the Fargo-based team of Tom Huynh and Nate Wolske,...
Photos: Paddling pals
SUPERIOR — A pair of 14-year-olds from Superior spent a beautiful afternoon Monday, Aug. 22, paddling around Barker’s Island looking to land a trophy fish. Dylan Johnson and Ryland Doolittle loaded up their gear on a paddleboat and floated around the shoreline. The duo had already landed a pike and was trying to find a new hotspot.
Robert D. “Bob” Miller
Nov. 20, 1949 - April 7, 2022. SUPERIOR, Wis. - Robert D. “Bob” Miller, 72, Superior, Wis., died Thursday, April 7, in his home. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior. No memorials are requested. Arrangements by...
Hugh C. McKay
Hugh C. McKay, 88 of Superior, died Friday August 19, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Hugh was born in Superior on Aug. 18, 1934, the son of Hugh Francis and Violet McKay. He served his country with the US Army. He...
Beverley May St. George
Beverley May St. George, 69, longtime resident of Iron River, WI died at home unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Hinckley, MN on November 29, 1952 the daughter of Warner and Irma (Brigham) Cyr. Beverley was united in marriage to Robert St. George on June 28,...
David N. O’Kash
David N. O’Kash, 65, lifelong resident of Superior, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born in Superior, December 20, 1956, the son of Michael and Jane (Welsh) O’Kash. He was a graduate of Superior Senior High School, class of 1975 and...
Legal questions delay decision on Gordon zoning change
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board delayed a decision Thursday, Aug. 18, on a proposed zoning change to sort through legal matters that have arisen since the zoning committee recommended approval. Preferred Living LLC, owned by Quinn Musch, sought a change to the zoning ordinance from residential to commercial...
