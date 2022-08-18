SUPERIOR — A pair of 14-year-olds from Superior spent a beautiful afternoon Monday, Aug. 22, paddling around Barker’s Island looking to land a trophy fish. Dylan Johnson and Ryland Doolittle loaded up their gear on a paddleboat and floated around the shoreline. The duo had already landed a pike and was trying to find a new hotspot.

