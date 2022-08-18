Thursday forecast: Summer heat builds into the weekend with storm chances

Temperatures in the 80s will start a feel a bit more sticky going into Friday and Saturday. The humidity slowly starts to make a come back along with some rain chances.

For tonight, expect temperatures to be a tad warmer. Many of us won't fall out of the 60s by Friday morning. Skies will be clearing with a light breeze out of the southeast.

Into Friday itself expect temperatures to shoot up into the middle 80s for the afternoon. There will be a tad bit more humidity as well. Sunshine graces the skies yet again with a nice southwest breeze at 5-15mph.

Saturday starts off great! Sunshine will allow temperatures to spike up into the middle 80s once more. Expect that humidity to rise as well. This will cause a slight heat index to occur with it feeling like it's in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. By the afternoon some showers and storms will start to pop-up. They'll be scattered in nature before becoming more steady late Saturday evening.

Those steady showers and storms last through Sunday keeping us in the upper 70s for highs. Rainfall totals could range anywhere from 1/2 to 1 inch.

