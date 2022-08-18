ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster man accused of pulling gun on family with child, Beacon police officer

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

An Ulster County man is accused of pulling a gun on a family with a small child and then a police officer inBeacon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Fishkill Avenue.

Police say officers arriving at the scene saw 26-year-old Aaron Thompson in the street yelling.

Officials say he pulled out an unregistered and loaded 9 mm handgun from his pocket and took cover as an officer approached.

The officer was able to convince Thompson to drop the weapon and come out before taking him into custody.

Thompson is facing several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

