ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration asks state, local officials to boost monkeypox vaccine outreach

By Jennifer Shutt
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LU2Ay_0hMYSf1700

To try to curb the spread of monkeypox in the most affected communities, the federal government is launching a pilot program to provide additional vaccine doses to areas hosting events expected to draw many LGBTQ people. Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Federal public health officials said Thursday they are working with state and local health departments to boost messaging and vaccinations for those most likely to contract monkeypox, including at large-scale events.

But Biden administration officials at a press briefing also struggled to explain differing statements about how the vaccines should be administered, a crucial part of the White House strategy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization earlier this month to switch from giving the vaccine subcutaneously, the way most people are used to receiving a vaccine, to intradermally, or just below the skin.

Bavarian Nordic, the only company that makes the Jynneos vaccine, has raised concerns about the FDA decision, as have some local and state health departments. There is also not much data available yet on which jurisdictions are using the new strategy.

CEO Paul Chaplin sent a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf about  the plan, according to The Washington Post.

He wrote that the company has “some reservations” on the intradermal approach, “due to the very limited safety data available (<200 people), the higher reactogenicity compared to the JYNNEOS standard dose and route (subcutaneous [SC]), and the fact that there was a relatively high percentage of subjects (20%) that failed to receive the second vaccination during a controlled clinical study.”

Reactogenicity refers to the body’s response to a vaccination, which can include pain or swelling at the injection site, as well as fever, muscle pain, or fatigue depending on the vaccine and the person receiving it.

But Biden administration officials during the press briefing defended their recommendation for a new way of administering shots, which is expected to provide up to five doses per vial instead of one, as safe and effective.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the administration decided to switch the way health care providers administer the shot after some health departments began telling residents they would give one shot instead of the complete two-dose regimen in order to stretch out the limited vaccine supply.

“Some of this was in response to seeing additional use of a one-dose delayed strategy, which was … very concerning because of the absence of data and the emergence of some data to suggest that that might be a strategy that is not as effective as we would like it to be,” Marks said.

The switch from subcutaneous vaccination administration to intradermal, Marks said, was “done very carefully, with a lot of thought.”

“And we are working very actively to make sure the community has the information that we reviewed, and can see the thought process that we use to come to the conclusion that giving this intradermally provided the same kind of protection” as giving it by the subcutaneous route, Marks said.

Vaccines, info at events

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said the federal government is working closely with local and state health departments to provide information and vaccines at large-scale events the LGBTQ community is expected to attend.

While anyone can get monkeypox, which spreads through close personal and often skin-to-skin contact, it has mostly affected the LGBTQ community.

So far, available data on the 13,517 U.S. cases of monkeypox, she said, show that 98% of cases are currently in men and that “among cases with known recent sexual history and gender, 93% of cases were among men who reported recent sexual contact with other men.”

Within the 6,000 cases with race and ethnicity data, Walensky said, 35% are among white people, 33% among Hispanic individuals and 28% among  Black people.

The median age of those contracting monkeypox is 35, she said.

To try to curb the spread in the most affected communities, the federal government is launching a pilot program to provide additional vaccine doses to areas hosting events expected to draw many LGBTQ people.

The gatherings, she said, are expected to provide a chance for public health officials to explain the switch to intradermal vaccine administration and reiterate that people need to receive two doses

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The CDC is asking local and state health departments in those areas to share “how they will promote education and awareness, as well as how they will address health equity in delivery of both messaging as well as vaccine.”

The CDC, she said, will also publish a “toolkit” to help public health officials prepare for those events.

Walensky stressed that since the vaccine is a two-dose regimen, “receiving the vaccine at these events will not provide protection at the event itself” and that anyone who traveled to an event must get the second dose after returning home.

But she also reiterated that CDC is still collecting data on how well the Jynneos vaccine, which was approved in 2019 to prevent smallpox and monkeypox, will work during this outbreak.

“To be clear, we’re learning how well these vaccines work against monkeypox and in this specific outbreak,” she said. “From what we know right now, we expect protection to be the highest two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine.”

While public health officials “anticipate vaccines will provide protection,” she said, “temporarily reducing or avoiding behaviors that increase your risk of monkeypox exposure is important, especially between your first and second doses of vaccine.”

Vaccine distribution

The federal government so far has distributed 700,000 vials of Jynneos nationwide, according to Dawn O’Co​nnell, assistant secretary for​ preparedness and response at HHS.

The federal government on Monday, she said, will make about 360,000 vials or up to 1.8 million more doses available for health departments to order.

The distribution of future vaccine doses will be contingent on local or state health departments adopting the new intradermal vaccine administration process and having used 90% of their previously allotted vaccines, according to Robert Fenton, the White House’s national monkeypox response coordinator.

The Biden administration doesn’t have particularly strong data on that, however.

Fenton and Walensky both said the information about which jurisdictions have switched and which have not is just starting to come in.

Walensky noted that CDC is continuing to provide information and training for health care providers who might not be experienced administering vaccines intradermally, adding that it’s crucial given the doses available.

“Ultimately, this is a precious resource we want to be used efficiently and wisely and that’s the purpose of this,” Walensky said. “So we’re really moving to get all jurisdictions to intradermal dosing.”

The post Biden administration asks state, local officials to boost monkeypox vaccine outreach appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Biden administration suspends Kemp’s health care plan months before planned start

The Biden administration has followed through on its threat to suspend Georgia’s plan to bypass healthcare.gov, blocking the state’s alternative program from going live as planned this November.  The decision took effect Tuesday, which was the same day state officials were notified, and the move means Georgia consumers will continue to be able to sign […] The post Biden administration suspends Kemp’s health care plan months before planned start appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday explored how to combat violent threats lodged against election officials, while Republicans questioned why the Department of Justice isn’t doing more to investigate threats against crisis pregnancy centers and Supreme Court justices. During a hearing on protecting election officials, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite […] The post Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
Person
Xavier Becerra
Georgia Recorder

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia Recorder

U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill

This post was updated 6:30 p.m. August 4 to include the correction below. Major U.S. agricultural production groups are pulling together their requests for the next farm bill — the massive legislation that Congress rewrites every five years to set farm and food policy — with crop insurance and disaster assistance on the top of […] The post U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Race And Ethnicity#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House#Bavarian Nordic#The Washington Post
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate Democrats dive into details of surprise 725-page reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden took a preliminary victory lap Thursday to celebrate Democrats striking a surprise deal on a sweeping legislative package that renewed hopes of historic action on the party’s health care, tax and climate goals. But just down Pennsylvania Avenue, Senate Democrats said they needed to read through the bill text to […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats dive into details of surprise 725-page reconciliation bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of […] The post U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NFL
Georgia Recorder

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Georgia Recorder

Manchin and U.S. Senate Democrats strike a deal on major health, climate, tax package

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck an agreement Wednesday for a Democrats-only reconciliation package that would allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs, end corporate tax loopholes and address climate change as well as invest in energy projects. President Joe Biden in a statement on […] The post Manchin and U.S. Senate Democrats strike a deal on major health, climate, tax package appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had enough support from […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes

This story was updated at 9:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.  U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ARIZONA STATE
Georgia Recorder

How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states

Mark Finchem, an Arizona state representative who has said he would not have certified the 2020 election, won the Republican primary for secretary of state on Tuesday, making him the latest election denier to move closer to controlling his state’s election system. Across the country, Republicans who say the 2020 election was rigged are vying […] The post How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers

Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia Recorder

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

This story was updated at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.   WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
817
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy