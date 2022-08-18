Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina Andras
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe Lantern
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Groveport Madison parent hesitant for kids to attend football games following shooting
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison High School kicked off their football season last Friday night, but what has people talking isn't the results of the game but the gunshots in the closing minutes. Melissa Smith is a mother of two and both kids attend school in the district....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
myfox28columbus.com
Best Ohio State Linebackers: The top 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This week we're listing out some of the top football players to ever put on the scarlet and gray. Today we're highlighting the linebackers. Below are the eight best, in no particular order:. + Chris Spielman: It's hard to make a list of the best...
myfox28columbus.com
'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
myfox28columbus.com
Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
myfox28columbus.com
Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio extending hours to help students during teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is expanding its hours to help support Columbus City Schools students with virtual learning during the teacher strike. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio is working to ensure Columbus City School students are well supported during...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 11 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average cost for a gallon of gas in Columbus increased nearly 11 cents last week, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in Columbus have risen 10.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon Monday. Columbus prices are 58.6 cents per gallon lower than...
myfox28columbus.com
School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old suspect identified in east Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in an east Columbus homicide of a 21-year-old man. Police have issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid. He is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. Officers were called to the area...
myfox28columbus.com
Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged with murder in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said warrants have been filed charging a 39-year-old man with murder in a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side. Dashawn Hicks, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Stephon Moore, 33, on July 25, police said. Officers responded to a...
myfox28columbus.com
'Idol time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
myfox28columbus.com
Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City School board meets for first time since CEA strike vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the clock ticking for students to start the new school year virtually, the Columbus City Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting Monday night. It was the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association voted to strike. The board started its meeting...
myfox28columbus.com
Golden Reserve helps retirees conquer the retirement mountain
Once you’re in retirement, if you’re doing the same things that got you to retirement, it could cost you big!. Phil Huff is a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus area retirement planning firm that helps people in or nearing retirement. He discusses the ways retirees are missing...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teachers union votes to strike beginning Monday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus teachers union voted Sunday night to strike beginning Monday at 7 a.m., just days before the new school year is scheduled to start Wednesday. Many of the Columbus Education Association's 4,000 members arrived at the Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus at about...
Comments / 0