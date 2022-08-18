Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne Rothberg
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery Mac
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Related
News 12
Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home
Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: ‘My brother didn’t deserve this.’ Sister of Newburgh deadly assault victim calls for justice
Jessica Thorpe will never forget the last time she saw her brother alive in a hospital bed. “His skull was fractured. He was pronounced brain dead at 12:55 on Aug. 13.”. Edgar Stone, 38, was found unconscious Aug. 10 - lying in a driveway at a home on Willella Place in the town of Newburgh, according to police.
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities identify 4-year-old Bronx victim in fatal pedestrian struck incident
A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx has died after police say he was hit by a car in Queens Saturday night.
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
NYPD identifies fatal Longwood shooting victim as man from Queens
The shooting happened near the St. Mary's Houses and a playground.
Spring Valley police seek public's help in solving fatal stabbing probe
According to the victim's family, 20-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was walking home when he was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash
A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
ALERT CENTER: Police ask public's help in locating missing 14-year-old Kingston boy
The City of Kingston Police Department is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old boy, Jesus Vasquez, of Albany Avenue.
News 12
Newburgh police: 4 charged for man's fatal fall off roof
Town of Newburgh police arrested four people in connection to a man's fatal fall earlier this month. On Aug. 10, officers responded to Willella Place for what was described as a "man down". They found 38-year-old Edgar Stone lying in the driveway with significant injuries. Witnesses on scene told officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I will never forget this day': Community mourns Brooklyn woman found dead at apartment building
Friends and family are mourning a woman from Brooklyn who was fatally shot early this morning inside of an apartment building in Brownsville.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Man dies following two-car crash in Stratford
A man has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash that occurred in Stratford Wednesday.
Comments / 0