Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana
Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
NBCMontana
Warm temperatures persist through the weekend, shower and storm chances to continue
Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Additionally, monsoonal moisture will be present across Western Montana again today, bringing some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Everyone has the chance to see...
NBCMontana
Rail summit brings discussion of restoring passenger railways
MISSOULA, Mont. — Passenger rail advocacy groups from across the Northwest, plus federal, state, local and tribal officials are gathering in Montana on Monday for the first ever Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit. Officials say now that Congress has passed the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a opportunity...
NBCMontana
Montana Highway Patrol reminds drivers to slow down in school zones
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pay extra attention to the road as school begins. Officials say following all traffic zone laws can keep children safe when it comes to school routes. Troopers remind drivers to slow down in school zones, pay attention to speed limit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Grain elevator in Hall is rural Montana skyscraper
HALL, Mont. — You could call them Montana's rural skyscrapers. In farm towns across Montana, they ascend into the sky, testaments to our state's agricultural bounty. Off Highway 1, between Drummond and Philipsburg, you'll find one of these statuesque landmarks. High above the small town of Hall, and the...
NBCMontana
Harmful algal bloom advisories for Ackley Lake, Harrison Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality announced two new caution advisories for algal blooms on Ackley Lake and Harrison Lake on Friday. Officials say harmful algal blooms can move locations due to winds or waves. The algal blooms can be gone one day, and appear the next day.
NBCMontana
MDT invites public to learn about upcoming work on Highway 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will host two online open houses for the public to learn more about upcoming work on Highway 1 near Georgetown Lake including the slope stability project. The public will be able to learn about the construction and ask questions of MDT...
NBCMontana
FWP announces WHIP grant applications open Sept. 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program is accepting applications starting Sept. 1. The grant funding program is administered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to restore private and publicly owned wildlife habitats by managing noxious weeds. Grants can provide funding for up to five years. The...
Comments / 0