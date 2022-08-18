Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence Carmela
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel Maven
Paterson Receives Over $50M to Improve InfrastructureMorristown Minute
Masseria Caffè: The Local Coffee Shop Offering an Italian Café ExperienceCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Related
Man dies following two-car crash in Stratford
A man has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash that occurred in Stratford Wednesday.
Authorities identify 4-year-old Bronx victim in fatal pedestrian struck incident
A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx has died after police say he was hit by a car in Queens Saturday night.
News 12
Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash
A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Police: 1 dead after SUV crashes on Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh
Police say at least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in Westchester.
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
RELATED PEOPLE
ALERT CENTER: Bus involved in three-vehicle Valhalla crash
The Valhalla Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with three vehicles involved on Wednesday.
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
News 12
Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home
Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: ‘My brother didn’t deserve this.’ Sister of Newburgh deadly assault victim calls for justice
Jessica Thorpe will never forget the last time she saw her brother alive in a hospital bed. “His skull was fractured. He was pronounced brain dead at 12:55 on Aug. 13.”. Edgar Stone, 38, was found unconscious Aug. 10 - lying in a driveway at a home on Willella Place in the town of Newburgh, according to police.
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
NYPD identifies fatal Longwood shooting victim as man from Queens
The shooting happened near the St. Mary's Houses and a playground.
'I will never forget this day': Community mourns Brooklyn woman found dead at apartment building
Friends and family are mourning a woman from Brooklyn who was fatally shot early this morning inside of an apartment building in Brownsville.
Comments / 0