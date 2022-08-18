ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Utility rate concerns

The lengthy article about proposed utility rates in Lawrence was informative but raises some questions. Much of the rationale concerned capital improvements, such as installing “a new sewage treatment process” at the river plant, a new campus in East Lawrence, and an upgrade to sewage conveyance from southwest Lawrence. These may be worthy projects, but it seems odd to fund them with a general increase in rates, rather than bonds or special assessments, often the norm for such measures. Will rates go down once they are completed? As the article points out, the proposed increases would substantially raise rates compared to other communities. Is this a step the city wants to take?
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school board selects 4 community members to advance to interviews for vacant seat

Lawrence school board leaders have narrowed down a pool of 13 applicants for a recently vacated seat on the board to four people in preparation for interviews next week. As part of its meeting Monday, the board received the applications and selected four individuals to proceed to an open interview process next Tuesday. Board President Shannon Kimball said the pool represented a broad range of candidates and backgrounds, and that choosing four was a challenge.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash in Topeka reported, no serious injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Highway 75 on Monday. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was traveling north on 75 Highway when a tire blew, according to a preliminary investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected and rolled once before their vehicle came to a […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food staff: Inflation, expiring government aid contributing to record number of patrons visiting food bank

Early last week, Just Food set a record for patrons served in one day — for the third time this year. On Aug. 16, the food bank served 478 households — or 1,186 individuals — in a single day. Ryan Bowersox, Just Food’s outreach director, told the Journal-World Friday that up until just prior to the coronavirus pandemic, one record-breaking day, let alone three, was rare.
KSNT News

Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will close a few Topeka streets on Monday in order to install water lines and continue emergency work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, officials will close NW Waddell St. between NW Tyler and NW Polk for water line installation. It said this closure is expected to last about two weeks.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Aug. 21, 2022

Andrew David Yancey, 25, Lawrence, and Valerie Rose Jardon, 26, Lawrence. Zachary Chase Benton, 25, Lawrence, and Denilson Lopez Moreno, 24, Lawrence. Megan Lynn Bennett, 30, Lawrence, and Kathryn Elyse Secrist, 29, Lawrence. Nicolas Dean McMillin, 22, Lawrence, and Alexandra Emilianov, 22, Lawrence. Cormac Aidan Joyce, 28, New York, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County’s abortion amendment recount wraps up after roughly 30 hours of work; outcome didn’t change

Douglas County has finished its recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion, and the outcome hasn’t changed, the county’s election office said Friday. The recount, which was initiated by anti-abortion activists in nine counties at the beginning of this week, was finished in Douglas County late Friday afternoon. As expected, the recount didn’t change the outcome of the vote in Douglas County, which still rejected the amendment with more than 81% of the vote.
JC Post

Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

