Shreveport Carjacking Suspects Caught
Suspects wanted for a Shreveport carjacking incident were captured by Bossier City Police early Saturday morning. The carjacking took place at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Police say five men exited a stolen White Yukon Denali wearing masks and armed with pistols and rifles. There they carjacked a man driving a 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro. Two of the carjacking suspects are said to have fled in the stolen Camaro and allegdedly were to have driven into Bossier City.
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On July 31, 2022 (16) year old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter. She is approximately 5’0 and 120 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and...
Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically
A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year.
Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged
CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
