An inmate is accused of contributing to a fentanyl overdose at the Pettis County Jail hours after being sentenced to state prison. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate collapsed at the facility on August 9. Corrections officers determined that the woman was having an opioid overdose and administered Narcan at the scene. The woman survived and was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.

4 DAYS AGO