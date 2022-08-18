ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMU

Court documents: Suspects planned to rob victim in Columbia deadly shooting

COLUMBIA − Court documents say two suspects planned to rob the victim in Columbia's deadly shooting over the weekend. Police were able to identify the suspects with help from security footage. Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested and charged following the shooting in the parking lot...
KOMU

Protection order proposed for defendant in MU hazing case

COLUMBIA - A protective order for a former fraternity member charged in the MU hazing case was agreed to during a hearing Monday morning at the Boone County Courthouse. Thomas Shultz, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony hazing, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor in July.
KOMU

KMIZ ABC 17 News

kjluradio.com

Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase

A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU

Jefferson City dust collector fire ruled accidental

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson city fire department responded to a structure fire in east Jefferson City Monday afternoon. The fire started at 2:51 p.m. in 2400 block of E. McCarty Street. Smoke came from an exterior dust collector in the back of the building according to the first...
KOMU

Police investigate homicide outside of Moser's grocery store

COLUMBIA - A confirmed homicide took place in the parking lot of the Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street, around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Columbia Police. CPD responded for a report of shots fired and set up a perimeter for the crime scene and made sure the scene was safe, the Moser's grocery store remained in operation while the investigation and victim's body were present at the scene.
KOMU

Charges filed against driver in fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY - Charges were filed Monday against the driver of a boat that crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of he Ozarks and killed 58-year-old occupant Thomas McKown over the weekend. Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards, faces a felony charge for boating while intoxicated resulting in the death...
kjluradio.com

Woman just sentenced to prison faces new charges after overdose at Pettis County jail

An inmate is accused of contributing to a fentanyl overdose at the Pettis County Jail hours after being sentenced to state prison. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate collapsed at the facility on August 9. Corrections officers determined that the woman was having an opioid overdose and administered Narcan at the scene. The woman survived and was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.
KOMU

Four teenagers injured in Cooper County car crash

COOPER COUNTY- Three juveniles and an 18-year-old male were seriously injured after a car crash occurred at Route AA and Round Hill Drive Sunday night. According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10:30 p.m., Caden Pearcy, the 18-year-old driver, along with three other juveniles, were traveling north of the Route AA and Round Hill Drive intersection.
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR BURGLARY

A Columbia man, Orlando C. Stemmons has been charge with a felony in Cooper County. According to court documents, a warrant was ordered for Stemmons on Tuesday, August 15 for first degree burglary. Boonville Police are in charge of making the arrest. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
KOLR10 News

Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks

UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
KOMU

Out-of-state truck driver injured after tire blows out on I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Monday left the driver moderately injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A crash report states Jorge Hernandez, 51, of Kentucky, lost control of his semi-truck after a tire blew out on eastbound I-70 near the...

