KOMU
Court documents: Suspects planned to rob victim in Columbia deadly shooting
COLUMBIA − Court documents say two suspects planned to rob the victim in Columbia's deadly shooting over the weekend. Police were able to identify the suspects with help from security footage. Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested and charged following the shooting in the parking lot...
KOMU
Protection order proposed for defendant in MU hazing case
COLUMBIA - A protective order for a former fraternity member charged in the MU hazing case was agreed to during a hearing Monday morning at the Boone County Courthouse. Thomas Shultz, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony hazing, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor in July.
KOMU
CPD arrests 2 suspects in connection to homicide outside Moser's
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide outside Moser's Foods Saturday. According to a press release by CPD, Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested following a report of a shots fired incident in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Columbia-resident Shavez Avieon Waage.
Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Rally held to advocate for change within Missouri's Child Protective Services system
JEFFERSON CITY – The fight for change within the Missouri foster care, family court and other Child Protective Services systems is an uphill battle for many advocates. That's why they gathered at the Capitol to raise awareness Monday afternoon. "A lot of times there are really good people who...
kjluradio.com
Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase
A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Jefferson City dust collector fire ruled accidental
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson city fire department responded to a structure fire in east Jefferson City Monday afternoon. The fire started at 2:51 p.m. in 2400 block of E. McCarty Street. Smoke came from an exterior dust collector in the back of the building according to the first...
KOMU
Police investigate homicide outside of Moser's grocery store
COLUMBIA - A confirmed homicide took place in the parking lot of the Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street, around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Columbia Police. CPD responded for a report of shots fired and set up a perimeter for the crime scene and made sure the scene was safe, the Moser's grocery store remained in operation while the investigation and victim's body were present at the scene.
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
KOMU
Charges filed against driver in fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY - Charges were filed Monday against the driver of a boat that crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of he Ozarks and killed 58-year-old occupant Thomas McKown over the weekend. Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards, faces a felony charge for boating while intoxicated resulting in the death...
kjluradio.com
Woman just sentenced to prison faces new charges after overdose at Pettis County jail
An inmate is accused of contributing to a fentanyl overdose at the Pettis County Jail hours after being sentenced to state prison. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate collapsed at the facility on August 9. Corrections officers determined that the woman was having an opioid overdose and administered Narcan at the scene. The woman survived and was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.
KOMU
Four teenagers injured in Cooper County car crash
COOPER COUNTY- Three juveniles and an 18-year-old male were seriously injured after a car crash occurred at Route AA and Round Hill Drive Sunday night. According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10:30 p.m., Caden Pearcy, the 18-year-old driver, along with three other juveniles, were traveling north of the Route AA and Round Hill Drive intersection.
One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street
Columbia Police confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Moser's grocery store on Keene Street. The post One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR BURGLARY
A Columbia man, Orlando C. Stemmons has been charge with a felony in Cooper County. According to court documents, a warrant was ordered for Stemmons on Tuesday, August 15 for first degree burglary. Boonville Police are in charge of making the arrest. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
krcgtv.com
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
kjluradio.com
Columbia man facing numerous charges for attempting to steal catalytic converter from truck along I-70
A Columbia man is arrested for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a truck along I-70. Danny Ramsey, 60, is charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and driving with a revoked license. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when a...
KOMU
Out-of-state truck driver injured after tire blows out on I-70
MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Monday left the driver moderately injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A crash report states Jorge Hernandez, 51, of Kentucky, lost control of his semi-truck after a tire blew out on eastbound I-70 near the...
