Rep. Ryan Bizzarro’s office holds license plate renewal event

A license plate renewal event received an overwhelming response from drivers Thursday morning.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s Office welcomed drivers in Erie to begin the process of renewing their license plate by filling out paperwork to send to PennDOT to request the new tag.

About halfway through the event, it was shut down and relocated to the former Kmart plaza on West 26th Street and Peninsula Drive due to more drivers than the office anticipated and safety sightings by Millcreek Police.

Once relocated, the office collected around 500 forms by the end of the event.

“I didn’t know that the plates, if they were that bad that you needed to get it done. When I had heard about it, I said well I’d stop in and check and see if mine was one of them that fell into that category,” said Paul Orris, driver.

Rep. Bizzarro said he is hoping to hold another event like this one in the future.

