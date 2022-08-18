‘Active investigation’ prompts suspension of state police detective

Connecticut State Police Det. Michael O’Hara is on desk duty with his police powers suspended amid an active investigation.

A state police spokesman said O’Hara has been assigned to the Bureau of Special Investigations since 2018. The detective was suspended Monday.

O’Hara, of Pawcatuck, was an officer with the New London Police Department before he became a state trooper in 2010.

“This investigation is currently active and ongoing and to uphold the integrity of the investigation we cannot speak on any other details concerning this incident,” state police said in an email.

The Bureau of Special Investigations contains specialized divisions including narcotics, organized crime, gangs, electronic surveillance and auto theft.

The agency said O’Hara will remain on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.