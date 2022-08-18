Read full article on original website
Ihlenfeld: Body cam evidence key in case against Monongalia County deputy
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. – The Monongalia County sheriff’s deputy facing federal criminal charges will be arraigned in federal court Thursday. Deputy Lance Kuretza is free on bail after being charged with excessive use of force, violating the civil rights of a suspect and falsifying an official report of the incident.
Murder charges in deputy’s death forwarded to grand jury; trooper says second suspect took his own life
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A state police trooper testified Monday a Nicholas County man who died during a June 3 shootout with police took his own life during that shootout. First Sgt. James Mitchell testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing on murder charges against Brent Tyler Kelly of Birch River that Richie Holcomb, who died inside an RV, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound from an AR-15. Mitchell said the suicide was confirmed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A deputy with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department facing federal charges was released on bail Friday. Lance Kuretza, 38, allegedly assaulted and pepper-sprayed a suspect during a January 2018 incident. The suspect was in handcuffs at the time of their arrest. Kuretza is also accused of altering paperwork to state the incident happened before the suspect was handcuffed.
Morgantown plans careful review of firearm ammunition zoning code
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Planning Commission recently tabled a request from a local group to change where firearms and ammunition can be sold within city limits. Protect Morgantown opposes the Big Daddy Gun store slated to open on University Avenue at “The Deck” and has asked for some changes to city zoning code for retail firearms locations. The group wants the commission to add a definition for a firearms sales establishment. That definition would be an “establishment engaged in the sale, manufacture for sale, or repair of firearms, ammunition and ammunition components, and hunting and shooting equipment.”
Clay-Battelle 1 of 12 schools statewide to implement pilot drug prevention program
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle High School in Monongalia County is one of 11 schools in the state to be selected as a pilot location for the Game Changer drug prevention program. The program teams students, teachers and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation leadership programs to youths a clear direction to...
Setting the stage for the WVSSAC Kickoff Classic between Morgantown & So. Charleston
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown will visit South Charleston in the 2022 WVSSAC Kickoff Classic, presented by The Health Plan, Thursday at 7 p.m. You can view the game broadcast at the MetroNews Channel (wvmetronews.com) & AT&T Sportsnet. Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down the matchup.
Eager to display versatility, Cox welcomes challenge of playing spear
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jasir Cox was ready for a new challenge. After completing his fourth season at North Dakota State with a third FCS National Championship, Cox opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal seeking a new home and a step up in competition. “Coming there in 2018 and...
Williamstown looks to finish the job in December after state runner-up season
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Williamstown advanced to the Super Six for the ninth time in nineteen seasons last fall. The Yellowjackets went 11-3 but third-year head coach Chris Beck says the season still left the team wanting more. “Every year the goal is to play there,” Beck said. “Actually, every...
Back at full strength, Morgantown’s Washington hopes to make most of senior season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean Biser felt Broderick Washington was on his way to having a memorable junior season. Before he could get to that point, Washington, a key two-way player for the Mohigans, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game. He still managed to finish that contest, though not in the fashion Washington was hoping to as he was stopped short of the goal line on a two-point run that sealed the Mohigans’ 28-27 overtime loss at Woodrow Wilson.
Three Guys Before The Game – Joe Herber Visits (Episode 394)
Few athletes in WVU sports history enjoyed success on the court and in the classroom as Joe Herber. The native of Darmstadt Germany finished his basketball career in Morgantown in the top-10 in six different statistical categories – including most games started (128). He was a three-time Academic All...
