foxbangor.com
Husson men’s soccer building unity through preseason training trip to Portugal
PORTUGAL – Husson men’s soccer is coming off one of its best regular seasons in history. Now, they’re on to 2022, but this year the backdrop of preseason looks a little different. “We’re on a mission. We’re on a mission to prove a point. The point is...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital
BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
foxbangor.com
Champion for the Cure Challenge begins
BREWER — Saturday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrated its 13th-year raising funds for the Champion the Cure Initiative. “There are a lot of children that need help and a lot of families that need support,” said Anita Haskell, honorary chairman for Champion for the Cure Challenge.
foxbangor.com
Bangor City Council proclaims Aug. 31st ‘Overdose Awareness Day’
BANGOR — Bangor City Council proclaimed August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day. It coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is also recognized on August 31st. Councilor Joe Leonard read out the proclamation, reinforcing the city’s commitment to addressing the ongoing drug epidemic. “The city resolves to play...
foxbangor.com
Red Knights charity ride
BROWNVILLE– A local motorcycle club held their second annual ride for charity Sunday. The Red Knights are a motorcycle club fully comprised of first responders. Their goal? Give back to the community around them. “That’s out mission, to give back to our community in any way that we can.”...
