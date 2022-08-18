Read full article on original website
Supreme Fall/Winter 2022 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing its latest campaign with André 3000, Supreme has now returned to showcase the lookbook for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring key members of its current skate team, the seasonal offering is dominated by a striking mix of textiles, distressing, patterns, prints, patchwork, embroidery, and badge applications.
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
Vetements' FW22 Velvet Styling Mask is Available Now
Unveiled as part of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection inspired by the new age of wealth and aristocracy, Vetements has now released its evocative obscuring Velvet Styling Mask. A truly standout accessory, the mask builds on the recent prevalence of face coverings that serve to conceal and complement outfitting. Available in...
The Three Stripes Unveils Its Newest adidas 4DFWD Running Silhouette
Performance has and always will be a priority for and its innovations teams, and the brand is ready to leap into the future with its all-new runner — the adidas 4DFWD. The silhouette’s overall shape is more or less kept intact, but a handful of technological advancements have been integrated to make them more comfortable and supportive.
Prada's Re-Nylon Pouch Belt Combines Form and Function
Among the first design labels to refine tactical fabrics and utilitarian sportswear with a high-fashion aesthetic,. has become a go-to purveyor for luxury (and recycled) nylon accessories. Joining the brand’s signature Re-Nylon entourage — a consciously-crafted product vertical that includes but is not limited to mini bags, pouches, bucket hats, foulards and ties — is Prada’s Pouch Belt, a functional accessory offering style-forward storage for those on the go.
adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 "Pirate Black" Is Returning Next Year
Ye and the team — whether without the former’s green light or not — have been known to give plenty of its most popular colorways reissues so that as many folks as possible can get their hands on them. During the most recent YEEZY Day launch, one iconic offering from the creative genius’ Three Stripes catalog in the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 “Turtle Dove,” so it’s only right that the famed “Pirate Black” installment make its return as well.
Baby Star, atmos, and Reebok Come Together for Ramen Snack-Inspired Classic Leathers
After offering a first look at the upcoming Japanese Izakaya-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Mids, atmos Tokyo now joins forces with Reebok and Japanese snack company Oyatsu for special-edition Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers. Baby Star Ramen is a popular savory crunchy noodle snack that’s been sold in Japan’s supermarkets and convenience stores since 1959. As part of a series of unconventional collaborations including a recently-introduced Babeer brew, Baby Star Ramen now dresses a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers in playful over-the-top iconography.
UNIQLO Presents Modern Utility Through All-Gender Apparel Offerings
UNIQLO‘s newest all-gender apparel offerings are the staples you’ll need for your daily fall lineup. Designed to add an aura of modern utility into people’s everyday wardrobes, UNIQLO’s collection includes timeless yet contemporary pieces like functional outerwear and versatile bottoms. The full range is constructed with quality and longevity in mind which also comes in at affordable price points.
Closer Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 CMPCT V2 “Slate Bone”
Few collaborators can say that they have a footwear catalog as gargantuan as Ye. The creative genius and. have teamed up on an impressive range of silhouettes, most of which have an impressive amount of colorways in its arsenal. And one that is looking to expand its output this Fall is the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 CMPCT V2, and we’ve got a closer look at its forthcoming “Slate Bone” colorway.
REVERSIBLE Launches New Marketplace Connecting People to the Fashion World
Merging the connectivity of social media with the accessibility of online shopping, REVERSIBLE looks to revolutionize the e-commerce experience with its new digital marketplace. Boasting three key functions, the platform unites brands and retailers to make endless searching a thing of the past. Collaborating with a range of global retailers,...
Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Toasty" Arrives in Quilted Uppers
Reigning in the Fall/Winter 2022 season, Sportswear reveals an all-new Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Toasty,” incorporating quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining to prepare for the colder months ahead. As suggested by the Move to Zero pinwheel logos on the tongue tags and insoles, the upcoming pairs utilize recycled fabrics.
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics
After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
KangaROOS’ Omni-Racer Sneaker is the Best of Both Worlds
In 2021, American footwear label KangaROOS joined forces with British creative studio MORPRIME Industries and Tommy Triggah to co-design the first installment of its “Inside Job” series. This saw the brand’s Racer Hybrid silhouette submerged in an autumnal palette. Now, the duo has returned for a second...
Are Too Many Collaborations Diluting Hype?
New research from EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — is asking if fashion has reached peak collaboration. It’s something Hypebeast dissected upon the arrival of Balenciaga x adidas, and while we came to the conclusion that brands could be pushing the limit too far, it seems there’s more to unpack, notably how too many collaborations could be diluting hype and hysteria.
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate" Has an Official Release Date
It is no surprise that the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has become a staple in the modern lifestyle and fashion trends for fans around the globe. The coveted silhouette continues to expand with a stacked lineup of releases and restocks. Earlier this month, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has also popped up in “Flax” and “Jade Ash”. Despite Ye‘s recent controversial comments accusing the German sportswear brand of utilizing his designs without his permission, it has not slowed the steady stream of releases with the popular silhouette.
Baby-G Joins 'Sailor Moon' for an Evening-Themed Watch
Casio’s Baby-G line of durable watches has just launched a collaboration with Sailor Moon. The smaller counterpart to the G-SHOCK, the Baby-G BA110XSM-2A sits at 43 x 46 mm and tells time via both a digital and analog display. The inner semi-transparent blue bezel references an evening sky while...
Feng Chen Wang's "Re-Work.2" Capsule Collection Keeps Upcycling at its Core
Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang is known for defying the traditional through deconstructed double-take-worthy styles that speak for themselves. The rising designer often takes inspiration from her heritage together with past life experiences and now presents her “Re-Work.2” capsule collection. Acting as a follow-up to the “Re-Work” range...
A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand Officially Announce Air Ship Collaboration
Jordan Brand collaborations atop the Air Jordan 12 and Air Jordan 4 were already expected to arrive in the second half of the year from A Ma Maniére, but before those come into fruition, the brand decided to hit us with a surprise. Revisiting its partnership with the Jumpman, the James Whitner-led company has lent its touch to the Air Ship and produced a special, limited-to-2300 pairs colorway.
An Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Varsity Red"
The Jordan Brand is taking flight and bringing one of its classic low-top silhouettes to new heights. With its newest release of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High, the footwear brand is introducing a platform version of its coveted high-top. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High arrives in a “Varsity...
