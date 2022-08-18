Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kaufman, Van Zandt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaufman; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesquite, Seagoville, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Combine, Seven Points, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Cottonwood, Purtis Creek State Park, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City and Rosser. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nelson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Nelson. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perry County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto, Tate by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Tate. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Coldwater, Lewisburg, Independence, Whitehaven, Lynchburg, Southwest Memphis, Bright, Alphaba, Nesbit, Cedarview, Jago, Cockrum, Love, Plum Point and Robinson Gin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following counties: Baltimore and Harford. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 922 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Middle River... Aberdeen Havre De Grace... Aberdeen Proving Ground Bel Air South... Essex Bel Air North... Carney Perry Hall... Rosedale Rossville... White Marsh Fallston... Bowleys Quarters Riverside... Kingsville Pleasant Hills... Jarrettsville Perryman... Edgewood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Iron County through 330 PM MDT At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Ursine, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Modena. This includes Utah Route 56 between mile markers 4 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for McKinley, Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Sandoval. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Sandoval and Northeastern McKinley Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Johnston, Sampson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnston; Sampson FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Johnston and Sampson. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1009 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton Grove, Hobbton and Spivey`s Corner.
Flood Advisory issued for Nacogdoches, Panola by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Texas, including the following counties, Nacogdoches, Panola and Rusk. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Henderson, Tatum, Beckville, Pinehill, Minden, Sacul, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Chapman, Church Hill, Fairplay, Brachfield, Dotson, Oak Hill, Laneville, Lawsonville, Stewart, Monroe, Glenfawn and Chalk Hill.
Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cumberland; York FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Maine, including the following counties, Cumberland and York. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 942 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, Alfred, Sanford, Saco, Gorham, Falmouth, Cape Elizabeth, and Buxton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 15:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Jacinto; Trinity FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Polk, San Jacinto and Trinity. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1026 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Livingston, Corrigan, Goodrich, Seven Oaks, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Lake Livingston State Park, Leggett and Moscow. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Fluvanna, Louisa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fluvanna; Louisa FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening for a portion of central Virginia, including the following counties, Fluvanna and Louisa. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 22:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Northern Tyler County in southeastern Texas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodville, Colmesneil, Chester and Rockland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 23:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-23 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may lead to minor localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin A cluster of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Judith Basin and southwestern Fergus Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms clustered around Moore, or 15 miles southwest of Lewistown, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and periods of heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Hobson, Moore, Moccasin, Ackley Lake State Park, Glengarry, Utica, Garneill, Danvers, Giltedge, Hilger, Heath, Buffalo and Benchland. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 46 and 97. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 1 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Anson, Richmond, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anson; Richmond; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANSON, SOUTHEASTERN RICHMOND AND CENTRAL SCOTLAND COUNTIES At 1013 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Rockingham, Hamlet, and Wadesboro. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Dobbins Heights, Wagram, Lilesville, East Rockingham, Diggs, Sandhills Game Land, Blewett Falls Lake and Laurel Hill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Heat Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 100 and 102 expected. Overnight low temperatures will also be very warm. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Angelina, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Angelina; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southwestern San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1025 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zavalla and Dolan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Expect heavy rain to redevelop late tonight into early Tuesday and continue through much of the day. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
