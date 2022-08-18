Effective: 2022-08-22 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 15:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Jacinto; Trinity FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Polk, San Jacinto and Trinity. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1026 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Livingston, Corrigan, Goodrich, Seven Oaks, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Lake Livingston State Park, Leggett and Moscow. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

