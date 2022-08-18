Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 22:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Northern Tyler County in southeastern Texas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodville, Colmesneil, Chester and Rockland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Angelina by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Angelina FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Texas, including the following county, Angelina. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zavalla and Dolan.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Angelina, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Angelina; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southwestern San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1025 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zavalla and Dolan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Advisory issued for San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Jacinto; Trinity FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Polk, San Jacinto and Trinity. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1026 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Livingston, Corrigan, Goodrich, Seven Oaks, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Lake Livingston State Park, Leggett and Moscow. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
