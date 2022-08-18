Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Vietnam’s K+ Platform Launching HBO Go as Add-On Package
K+ is jointly owned by France’s Canal Plus group and by local firm VEV. It currently offers the K+SPORT1, K+SPORT2, K+CINE, K+LIFE, K+KIDS channels and a VoD library. 'House of the Dragon' Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: 'They're Happy With a Dragon Flying' but Not a 'Rich Black Guy'
buzzfeednews.com
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
SFGate
‘Industry’ Star Ken Leung on Eric’s Big Promotion and Navigating the Show’s Financial Jargon
HBO’s “Industry” is a show about being young and hungry: for money, sex, love, power and control. But in the ensemble of twentysomethings attempting to find themselves professionally and personally in the cutthroat world of British investment bank Pierpoint, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s drama’s most memorable character — and most commanding performance — is their much older boss. Eric Tao (Ken Leung), the managing director of the Cross Product Sales desk that houses half of the show’s main quartet, isn’t the typical mentor figure, even as he develops a compelling camaraderie with the highly driven Harper (Myha’la Herrold). He’s single-minded in his pursuit of profit, and his preferred method of management is to bully and intimidate his subordinates into submission. Leung is a force as the volatile director, imbuing him with just enough humanity to be likable, but providing a gravitas that makes him feel invincible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is seeking documents from Twitter Inc(TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX pursues his legal fight to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company, according to a court filing.
Comments / 0