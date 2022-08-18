ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Vietnam’s K+ Platform Launching HBO Go as Add-On Package

K+ is jointly owned by France’s Canal Plus group and by local firm VEV. It currently offers the K+SPORT1, K+SPORT2, K+CINE, K+LIFE, K+KIDS channels and a VoD library. 'House of the Dragon' Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: 'They're Happy With a Dragon Flying' but Not a 'Rich Black Guy'
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
SFGate

‘Industry’ Star Ken Leung on Eric’s Big Promotion and Navigating the Show’s Financial Jargon

HBO’s “Industry” is a show about being young and hungry: for money, sex, love, power and control. But in the ensemble of twentysomethings attempting to find themselves professionally and personally in the cutthroat world of British investment bank Pierpoint, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s drama’s most memorable character — and most commanding performance — is their much older boss. Eric Tao (Ken Leung), the managing director of the Cross Product Sales desk that houses half of the show’s main quartet, isn’t the typical mentor figure, even as he develops a compelling camaraderie with the highly driven Harper (Myha’la Herrold). He’s single-minded in his pursuit of profit, and his preferred method of management is to bully and intimidate his subordinates into submission. Leung is a force as the volatile director, imbuing him with just enough humanity to be likable, but providing a gravitas that makes him feel invincible.
Reuters

Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is seeking documents from Twitter Inc(TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX pursues his legal fight to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company, according to a court filing.

