Hip Hop artist and owner of Georgia brewery kidnapped, shot

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A member of southern rap group Nappy Roots is recovering Thursday after being robbed and kidnapped outside the brewery he co-owns in Atlanta and later shot as he tried to get away, authorities said.

Law enforcement in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a customer of the Atlantucky Brewery in a nearby parking deck and then forcing Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr., into his white, Mercedes-Benz SUV, about 11 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The robbers then drove Adams to his home in the neighboring suburb of Hapeville, where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle, authorities said.

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in connection with 2021 shooting in Hollywood

“Once he had an opportunity, he tried to make a run for it,” Capt. Christian Hunt told news outlets. “What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and they began to tussle, and that’s when he got shot.”

According to Hunt, the 45-year-old business owner ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The suspects fled.

Adams, originally from Milledgeville, Georgia, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Fellow Nappy Roots member and Atlantucky co-owner William Hughes, who performs under the name Skinny DeVille, told reporters Adams is recovering.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important,” Hughes said in a statement. “We would appreciate it if the public would allow us some privacy over the next week while we re-evaluate the situation, as this is an ongoing investigation. I assure you that we will share the outcomes, as the police department allows. But know for now that Scales is safe and recovering.”

Adams’ car was found in Hapeville but no arrests have been made. According to initial police reports, the suspects got away with about $30 and a few personal items.

This is the only incident that has happened at the brewery since it opened earlier this year. Hughes said the brewery does not keep cash on site, nothing was stolen from the business, and it does not appear Scales was specifically targeted, according to Hughes and the initial police investigation.

While Hughes said he and Adams pay close attention to safety and security in their neighborhood, he “never thought in a million years” crime would hit this close to home.

“We’re trying to provide an opportunity here to the community,” he said. “We don’t bring negative energy with our music or through our business … It doesn’t deter us from our mission.”

Company representatives said they will increase security moving forward to ensure safety for its customers and employees.

Hughes said he is hopeful the brewery will reopen this week, but he’s not sure if Adams will make it to the Nappy Roots show scheduled Saturday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots formed while its members attended Western Kentucky University. It’s best known for the songs “Po Folks,” “Good Day,” and “Awnaw.”

