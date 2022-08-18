ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Deputy constable accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

A reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in progress in the French Quarter has resigned, WWL-TV reports.

Constable Edwin Shorty Jr. says the deputy turned in his resignation before his office could complete an internal investigation into the accusations.

Shorty told WWL the deputy constable in question as working a paid off-duty security assignment on a movie production at the time a woman who witnessed the assault  approached him for help.

"I will tell you that, his reaction wasn’t what I would have anticipated or wanted his reaction to be," said Shorty.

Shorty said the deputy had 30 years experience in law enforcement.

"We are all entrusted with the public trust to provide security and protection to the public at large and I thought he failed in that position miserably," the constable said.

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday

Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
