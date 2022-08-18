Report: Deputy constable accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns

A reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in progress in the French Quarter has resigned, WWL-TV reports.

Constable Edwin Shorty Jr. says the deputy turned in his resignation before his office could complete an internal investigation into the accusations.

Shorty told WWL the deputy constable in question as working a paid off-duty security assignment on a movie production at the time a woman who witnessed the assault approached him for help.

"I will tell you that, his reaction wasn’t what I would have anticipated or wanted his reaction to be," said Shorty.

Shorty said the deputy had 30 years experience in law enforcement.

"We are all entrusted with the public trust to provide security and protection to the public at large and I thought he failed in that position miserably," the constable said.