ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Using AI Backed Market Data, Platypus Terminal, Dubbed As “The Bloomberg for Crypto,” Removing Uncertainty Among Investors.

By admin
getnews.info
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

ABBYY Appoints Gabrielle Lukianchuk as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Brand and market accelerator Gabrielle Lukianchuk joins ABBYY as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Throughout her 25-year career, Lukianchuk has been a pioneer in leading transformative approaches to marketing centered on the customer. Her intentional storytelling approach on a global scale has enabled GTM strategies with measured business impact at technology organizations such as ConvergeOne, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide and CA Technologies/Broadcom. As a member of ABBYY’s executive management team, Gabrielle will lead the global marketing function to accelerate the growth of the company’s market leadership in the intelligent process automation (IPA) market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005292/en/ Gabrielle Lukianchuk joins ABBYY as Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate the company’s growth in the intelligent process automation (IPA) market. Her bold approach to intentional storytelling with a focus on the customer will be a driving force to driving global go-to-market strategies that deliver exponential business impact. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Intelligence#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Platypus Terminal#Ai#Fubo Tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy