California State

The Associated Press

Attentive Energy Partners with MRV Group to Launch State-wide Survey Supporting MWBE and SDVOB Offshore Wind Supply Chain in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Attentive Energy LLC, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC, today announced a new collaboration with Brooklyn-based MRV Group, LLC initiating a state-wide small business survey to evaluate the challenges and business development pathways for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) owned-businesses to enter the offshore wind industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005222/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
