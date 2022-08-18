Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal
The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with...
Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
National Grid extends annual gas shortage drill amid winter supply fears
The National Grid has doubled the length of its annual emergency gas shortage drill from two to four days as the energy industry braces for supplies to potentially run out over the winter. Gas prices have rocketed in recent months amid the recovery from coronavirus lockdowns and as Russia has...
Riddle&Code Is Taking the Next Step Towards Web3 Product Focus and the Launch of the RDDL Network With the Announcement of New CEO John Calian
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Riddle&Code GmbH is pleased to announce John Calian as the new CEO of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005122/en/ John Calian (Photo: Business Wire)
IT company appears to use Downing Street to advertise itself
An IT company is appearing to use London's iconic Downing Street to drum up business.According to Huffington Post, a computer training company called “Abdulazizkalam” appeared on Google Maps on the street a few weeks ago - it now appears to have been removed.However, the company’s website still shows its location as Downing Street.The company website says it trains up customers to make them “tech savvy” and transform them from a “non-tech person to an expert”. However, it is not listed on Companies House and it not clear how legitimate the service actually is.A review on their website, supposedly from April,...
