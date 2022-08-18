ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical system keeps moving toward gulf

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

A tropical wave over the Yucatan still has potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm when it emerges over the southern Gulf of Mexico. But that chance remains at a low 30 percent over the next five days, according to the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center.

"Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located over northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico have become a little better organized since yesterday," said Jack Beven, Senior Hurricane Specialist with the National Hurricane Center.

"This system is forecast to emerge into the Bay of Campeche tomorrow, where an area of low pressure could form," Beven continued. "After that, additional slow development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico."

But the window for the system to become a tropical cyclone is narrow. By Saturday night, it is expected to be inland over northeastern Mexico.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter will fly into Friday if necessary.

