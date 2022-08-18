Read full article on original website
MedStar using medics on bicycles to better respond to weekend entertainment district calls
FORT WORTH, Texas - New data highlights an ongoing strategy that medics on bicycles are creating in Fort Worth’s entertainment district. Every weekend, thousands of people enjoy an evening at Fort Worth’s West 7th Street District, but with that many people — and often alcohol involved — comes an increase in emergencies.
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
Dallas Symphony Orchestra hosts second wine & food festival
Dallas Symphony Orchestra has more to offer at this Wine & Food Festival. From a chocolate seminar to a whiskey tasting Kim Burgan shares how you can enjoy tasty dishes from some of the best chefs in the DFW area.
Richardson City Hall closes after 'significant' damage from fire
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson City Hall is closed until further notice after a fire early Monday morning. The city says the fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the Human Resources Department and did significant smoke and water damage to building. Richardson says the most severe damage is confined to...
Dallas weather delays, cancels hundreds of flights at DFW and Love Field
The heavy rains that flooded parts of North Texas on Monday left thousands of travelers frustrated at DFW International Airport and Love Field. Weather and a power outage impacting four American Airlines gates canceled more than 250 flights in and out of DFW on Monday and delayed more than 900 others, according to Flight Aware.
Families, children rescued from Seagoville community after flash flooding
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - People who are wheelchair-bound and families with children were rescued Monday afternoon in rural Seagoville in Dallas County. All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help. Dallas County Fire-Rescue brought people to safety as floodwaters...
Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes. Just one month after an out-of-control fire devastated a Balch Springs neighborhood, out-of-control floodwaters devastated another neighborhood in the city. Homes along Hickory Creek near Lake June Road flooded out on Monday. Nearby businesses were also impacted.
Dallas flash flooding leaves some waking up to flooded apartments, damaged cars
DALLAS - Flash flooding swamped parts of East Dallas and Fair Park, leaving some people waking up to flooding in their apartments. When rainwater began to flood her Dallas loft early Monday morning, Steph Grant did what she does best as a professional photographer and began documenting the terrifying weather event.
People can't get enough of this true crime podcast
Millions of people cannot get enough of the murder and mystery in the true crime podcast 'Criminal." It's one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Host Phoebe Judge joined Good Day to talk more about the stories of murder victims, missing persons and even a bank robbery in Irving.
Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club
DALLAS - An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club. This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Llewelyn Avenue. Police said off-duty officers were working security there, when there was an argument in the parking lot.
Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water
EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
Flooded roads cause problems in Fort Worth
There was flooding near downtown Fort Worth overnight as well. Dan Goodwin talks about the worst of it and the situation right now.
Dallas weather: Flooding update evening Aug. 22
Areas across North Texas are dealing with damage due to strong storms Sunday night and Monday morning. More rain is expected to head our way this week.
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - The nearly record-breaking flash flooding in North Texas has now turned deadly. The city of Mesquite reported the first known death as a result of Monday’s flooding. Mesquite Fire-Rescue says the driver was swept off the Scyene Road Bridge near I-635. It wasn't until hours later...
FOX Weather crew rescues stranded driver in Downtown Dallas
A FOX Weather crew working in Downtown Dallas helped rescue a woman who drove into high water near I-35 and Hi Line Drive. She said she did not see how deep it was.
Delivery driver's car stolen with 4 kids inside
Lake Worth police need help identifying the person who stole a delivery driver's car with four children inside. The delivery driver was picking up a food order when the unknown man jumped into the unlocked car and took off.
VIDEO: Water rescue in Dallas captured by drone
DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas. Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged. The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North...
