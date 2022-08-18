Passive Income Ideas For Portfolio Accounts: These 3 High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Payers Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Read full article on original website
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal
The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with...
Benzinga
Fidelity And BlackRock Are Creating More Alternative Investment Funds - Here's Why
For decades, many retail investors allocated their portfolios among standard choices like stocks, bonds and mutual funds that have exposure to those traditional asset classes. Currently, many traditional rules of thumb, including the 60%/40% stock-to-bond portfolio, are becoming somewhat obsolete. Looking to diversify from traditional markets and beat inflation, investors,...
Bill Ackman May Have Dumped Netflix, But Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks Pershing Square Is Still Holding
As the second quarter of the year passes, Pershing Square Capital has remained quiet for the most part, and has not added any new positions. However, the hedge fund did manage to completely sell its stake in Netflix Inc NFLX of 3,109,965 shares over the second quarter of 2022. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. August 23, 2022. Record Date:. August 24, 2022. Payable Date:. August 31, 2022. Ticker. Exchange. Fund Name. Frequency. Ordinary. Income.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Benzinga
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Benzinga
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Could Nord Stream Pipeline Maintenance Benefit US Stocks? Analysts Thinks So — And One Sees 26% Upside Potential On This Energy Stock
The cost of wholesale European gas has increased by 572% this year to 276.23 euros per megawatt-hour, or approximately $274.70. Analysts predict that price increases will continue as winter approaches, fueling inflationary fears as Europe battles to cope with Russia's interruption of natural gas supplies. Earlier in the summer, Gazprom,...
How to cut the biggest bill of them all … your mortgage
Spiralling energy, food and petrol prices, amid warnings of a recession, mean most households will be thinking about how to keep other costs as low as possible. So what should homeowners do about their biggest monthly outgoing – the mortgage?. Here are some of the ways you could trim...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Herc Holdings Price Target Gets 27% Boost By This Analyst, Citing Improving Trends
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Herc Holdings Inc HRI to $165 (an upside of 41%) from $130 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst states that following an eventful 2Q22 earnings season, they are reiterating a bullish view for Equipment Rental and Construction Machinery coverage.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Remains Muted But Volume Picks Up, Community Gets A New Mailing List Service
Dogecoin, crypto prices moves lower over 24 hours as macroeconomic factors weigh heavy. Community gets another avenue for discussions courtesy Dogecoin Foundation director. Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.5% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency...
Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On
After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
HC Wainwright Is Bullish On This Multiple Myeloma Focused Stock
The analyst cites that Genmab recorded a Q2 diluted net income of DKK28.66 per share, better than the previously forecast diluted net income of DKK15.05. Genmab generated DKK 3.2 billion in revenue for 2Q22, with Darzalex royalties coming in at DKK 2.5 billion vs. HC's estimates of DKK 3.1 billion and DKK 2.5 billion, respectively.
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
Dlocal Shares Slide After Q2 Results, Registered ~72% Revenue Growth
Dlocal Ltd DLO reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million. Total Payment Volume reached $2.4 billion in Q2, an increase of 67% Y/Y. The net revenue retention rate reached 157% for Q2. Revenue from New Merchants was $8.7 million. EPS was...
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
