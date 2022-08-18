Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Salve Regina University
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stopped at Salve Regina University on Monday, weighing in about college affordability, the national shortage of teachers and how COVID relief money for schools is being spent. Cardona and President Joe Biden are calling for the amount provided by Pell...
Providence school officials clash over ‘graduation inflation’ claims
Providence School Board member Ty'Relle Stephens alleges around two dozen students earned 15 credits – the equivalent of three years of education – in roughly one month.
ABC6.com
Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Joe Paolino, Jr. and James Diossa, candidate for RI General Treasurer
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leadership in Rhode Island throughout the year. Leading into the primary he has interviewed those running for key office positions. James Diossa, past Mayor of Central Falls is running for General Treasurer. Here is his list of the reasons why, the three things he’d do right away, if elected, and more…
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Diana Garlington, Candidate for State Representative in District 5
Diana Garlington is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 5. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue this season is still Covid-19. The ongoing pandemic has only exasperated...
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
School supply giveaway gets students geared up for return to class
With the first day of school just around the corner, a local business helped parents and children in need check off items on their back-to-school supplies list.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police enrolls in body camera pilot program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — More than 14 months after Gov. Dan McKee offered to buy body cameras for every police department in the state, most haven’t done it. In fact, the rules that will govern how they will be used still haven’t been written. It’s been a...
Town council to discuss Ballard’s liquor, entertainment licenses
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A hearing is scheduled for Monday night to determine whether or not licenses for Ballard’s Beach Resort should be revoked or suspended. New Shoreham Town Council will hold a show cause hearing for Ballard’s, following a tumultuous evening that included a pair of fights: one during a festival at Ballard’s and […]
wbsm.com
Gloves Are Off in Democrat Primary for Bristol County Sheriff
A commitment to remain civil during their debate last week on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight was quickly jettisoned when Bristol County Sheriff candidates Nick Bernier and George McNeil filed a joint statement condemning their fellow Democratic candidate, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, for a mailing commissioned by Heroux's campaign that hit tens of thousands of doors in the SouthCoast the day following the debate.
New Bedford Murderer to Be Released, Deported to Canada
NEW BEDFORD — A man convicted of murdering another man after a Portuguese feast in New Bedford in 2005 is set to be released into federal immigrations custody, according to an Aug. 16 decision from the state parole board. Now 54, Jose Raposo has spent around 17 years in...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officials say invasive spotted lanternfly is a threat to local agriculture
(WJAR) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is slowly moving into the area, with sightings in Rhode Island and Bristol County. They've been found in Dartmouth, Norton, and Warwick, and experts are looking into a possible new sighting this month in Smithfield. "People just see these new bugs 'Oh, aren't...
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
GoLocalProv
Let’s Take a Look at 2022 Campaign Political Blunders (to Date)
Let’s take a look at 2022 campaign political blunders in Rhode Island. With a little more than three weeks to go until primary day, it is highly unlikely that this is the final list. While this election cycle has had few personal attack ads — this political season may...
GoLocalProv
Whitcomb: Our Smart Masked Neighbors; Easy Crop; Bad Housing Strategy; Don’t Screw Up the Probe
-- From “Mass for the Middle-Aged,’’ by Peter Goldsworthy (born 1951), Australian poet and fiction writer. Is what makes life so sweet. -- Emily Dickinson (1830-1886) “The generality of men are so accustomed to judge of things by their senses that, because the air is indivisible, they ascribe but little to it, and think it but one remove from nothing.”
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council OKs proposal to dredge the Narrow River
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A more than $127,000 proposal to plan for the dredging of the Narrow River in Narragansett got a big boost from the Town Council on Monday. The council voted unanimously to spend the money to begin the process. Supporters say it’s long overdue and necessary in the face of accelerating climate change in order to preserve the river.
Turnto10.com
North Providence, Smithfield police respond to incident
(WJAR) — Crews responded to an incident involving a car just over the North Providence town line in Smithfield on Sunday afternoon. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw police from both towns responding to the end of Route 7 just before the bridge that leads to Governor Notte Park.
friars.com
Providence College Announces 2022 Late Night Madness
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College Athletic Department announced today (August 22) that Late Night Madness will return to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Downtown Providence on Saturday, October 1 for the first time since 2019. Late Night Madness marks the official tip-off to the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons, and is part of Providence College's Homecoming Weekend. The event will feature team introductions and a performance from five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum artist Khalid.
fallriverreporter.com
Nurse surrenders license after submitting falsified covid vaccine identification card
A nurse has given up her license after admitting to submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. According to Rhode Island Department of Health records, in October of 2021, the Center for Professional Licensing Board of Nursing received a complaint. The complaint alleged that Athena Fidas had a falsified covid vaccine identification card.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
