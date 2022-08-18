-- From “Mass for the Middle-Aged,’’ by Peter Goldsworthy (born 1951), Australian poet and fiction writer. Is what makes life so sweet. -- Emily Dickinson (1830-1886) “The generality of men are so accustomed to judge of things by their senses that, because the air is indivisible, they ascribe but little to it, and think it but one remove from nothing.”

2 DAYS AGO