WSVN-TV
BSO searching for 30-year-old man who went missing in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Louivens Narcisse was last seen along the 4700 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Saturday. He...
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
WSVN-TV
Public viewing and funeral held in honor of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners gathered to honor a hero. A viewing was held Monday for Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry. The public was welcomed to pay their respects at the Vior Funeral Home on Northwest 37th Avenue at Third Street in Miami until 10 p.m. His funeral will be held...
WSVN-TV
Cellphone video shows MDPD officers blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital said two Miami-Dade Police officers refused to get out of the way. Cellphone video caught the confrontation between the officers and the couple. On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video. On...
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
Deerfield News
BODY FOUND IN DEERFIELD BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-A body was found in Deerfield Beach on Sunday near the 2300 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro told Deerfield News.com the following.
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
Click10.com
Hollywood police investigating after man’s body found near ditch
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are conducting a death investigation. The body of a man was found near a ditch off McKinley Street and North 63rd Avenue early Saturday morning. Police transported the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WSVN-TV
FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
WSVN-TV
Procession held for fallen FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies came together to mourn the tragic loss of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez. A processional escort was held for Perez from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Sunday afternoon. Perez, a retired assistant chief...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officer charged with DUI and cocaine possession amid internal probe apologizes after bonding out
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer who finds himself on the wrong side of the law has apologized for his alleged actions outside of a Brickell restaurant involving his marked cruiser. 7News cameras captured Miami Police Officer Jeffrey Jose Marcano as he walked out of...
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
WSVN-TV
Deerfield News
Awaiting Details On Fatal Crash Saturday On West “Hellsboro Boulevard”
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Several readers have contacted us, I have had business associates of mine also ask what happened that Hillsboro Boulevard was closed Saturday morning. At this point, all I can confirm is that there was an accident on West Hillsboro near Deer Creek and it involved a fatality.
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
cbs12.com
Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
WSVN-TV
5 killed in wrong-way crash on SR 826 in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four women and a man were killed after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent wrong-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade that shut down all westbound lanes for hours. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene...
cw34.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Arrest Made in False Gun Report at J.P. Taravella High School
A juvenile who falsely claimed they saw a student at J.P. Taravella High School with a gun—a claim that led to a “code red” lockdown at the school—has been arrested in Texas, authorities said. According to Coral Springs Police, the department received a call on Feb....
