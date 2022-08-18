ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks official opening of Henry L. Marsh Elementary playground

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras were both in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the official opening of Henry L. Marsh Elementary’s new playground.

Marsh Elementary opened in the fall of 2020 and was called George Mason Elementary School at the time. In the summer of 2021, the school was renamed Henry L. Marsh Elementary in honor of Richmond’s first Black mayor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihvOA_0hMYKX3900
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MW2dH_0hMYKX3900
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YyjS_0hMYKX3900
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jefOh_0hMYKX3900
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5UPF_0hMYKX3900
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtlyv_0hMYKX3900
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBVLY_0hMYKX3900
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
