PHOTOS: Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks official opening of Henry L. Marsh Elementary playground

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras were both in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the official opening of Henry L. Marsh Elementary’s new playground.

Marsh Elementary opened in the fall of 2020 and was called George Mason Elementary School at the time. In the summer of 2021, the school was renamed Henry L. Marsh Elementary in honor of Richmond’s first Black mayor.

Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News

