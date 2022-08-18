Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Filing Ends For Most November City Council And School Board Elections In College Station And Bryan
The filing period ended Monday for all but two Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election. Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland. Filing for Bryan council in single member district one were Paul Torres and...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD Administrators Proposing A Policy Regulating Tracking Devices On Students
At a future meeting, College Station ISD school board members will consider action regarding the use of tracking devices by students. A proposal brought up at at last week’s CSISD board meeting by deputy superintendent Molley Perry would require parents to get permission from campus principals to activate tracking devices.
wtaw.com
Rookie College Station Firefighter Performs A Water Rescue Of A Stranded Dog
A rookie College Station firefighter volunteered to rescue a dog who was stranded on the island at the University Park dog park lake. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said Apollo, a medium sized and friendly pit bull who is afraid of water, accidentally fell into the lake and swam the wrong way to the island.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who shot at Bryan officer responding to disturbance call dies following chase, police say
BRYAN, Texas – A man who fired at a police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning shot and killed himself following a police chase, according to the Bryan Police Department. According to police, at 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive...
KBTX.com
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a local water park says he saw something this summer he’s never seen before at his place. Adults seeking a day of fun in the sun without their kids are now traveling across the country just to visit The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, and the unexpected spike in out-of-town guests is also catching the attention of city tourism officials.
wtaw.com
Domestic Disturbance Led To Gunfire In A West Bryan Neighborhood Which Ended When The Shooter Took His Own Life
Bryan police release more information about gunfire Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two people and the death of the shooter. BPD reports there was a domestic disturbance between a couple who had a child together. A woman and a Bryan police officer...
kwhi.com
MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH ON HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN NAVASOTA AND COLLEGE STATION
Autorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Highway Six South in front of Navasota Mirror and Glass. The Navasota Examiner is reporting on their Facebook page that there are major injuries. Law enforcement, EMS, and Fire Department crews are working the scene. A portion of Highway...
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two victims were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
kwhi.com
BURTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Burton woman was arrested Friday on a Criminal Mischief charge. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40 Officer Morong responded to the 2200 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Nikki Monique Andrade, 29 of Burton, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 for damaged she caused to property at the location.
KWTX
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
KBTX.com
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds 'out of precaution'
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds "out of precaution" as authorities searched for the suspect in an attempted burglary.
KBTX.com
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
wtaw.com
Three Roommates And A Friend Are Arrested By College Station Police On Multiple Drug Charges
College Station police conducting a search of a home on Wednesday led to the arrests of three roommates and a friend on drug charges. Officers found in the home, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, THC, and marijuana. The arrest report for 23 year old Nickolas Elko stated he sold candy bars containing...
After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus
NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
