Texas-Minnesota Runs
Twins fourth. Gio Urshela triples to deep right field. Nick Gordon doubles to shallow left field. Gio Urshela scores. Tim Beckham strikes out swinging. Sandy Leon lines out to left field to Kole Calhoun. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Rangers 0. Rangers fifth. Adolis...
L.A. Angels-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays fourth. Harold Ramirez singles to center field. Yu Chang singles to right field. Harold Ramirez to second. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shortstop. Yu Chang out at second. Harold Ramirez to third. David Peralta singles to center field. Harold Ramirez scores. Taylor Walls walks. David Peralta to second. Jose Siri reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Taylor Walls out at second.
Cincinnati-Philadelphia Runs
Phillies second. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Bryson Stott homers to right field. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Cessa to Mike Moustakas. Nick Maton walks. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies...
Atlanta-Pittsburgh Runs
Braves fifth. Vaughn Grissom singles to left field. Michael Harris II homers to left field. Vaughn Grissom scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to second base, Oneil Cruz to Michael Chavis. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop. Ronald Acuna Jr. out at second. 2...
N.Y. Mets-N.Y. Yankees Runs
Yankees first. Andrew Benintendi hit by pitch. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo singles to left field. Andrew Benintendi to third. DJ LeMahieu out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Starling Marte. Andrew Benintendi scores. Josh Donaldson lines out to right center field to Starling Marte. 1...
St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cardinals seventh. Albert Pujols homers to center field. Tyler O'Neill lines out to center field to Nelson Velazquez. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging. Yadier Molina flies out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 0.
Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich flies out to shallow left field to Chris Taylor. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Luis Urias homers to center field. Keston Hiura flies out to deep right center field to Mookie Betts. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Dodgers 0. Brewers...
Judge 47th HR, Yanks top Scherzer, Mets 4-2 in Subway Series
NEW YORK (AP) — Tension had climbed around the Yankees heading into the Subway Series like the floors rising on a New York skyscraper. Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi gave them hope the big slump was over. "We got a special group of individuals that are mentally tough enough...
