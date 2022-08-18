Read full article on original website
Texas-Minnesota Runs
Twins fourth. Gio Urshela triples to deep right field. Nick Gordon doubles to shallow left field. Gio Urshela scores. Tim Beckham strikes out swinging. Sandy Leon lines out to left field to Kole Calhoun. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Rangers 0. Rangers fifth. Adolis...
Cabrera dominates, Marlins win in 1st Oakland trip since '17
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Edward Cabrera pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in another impressive start, Charles Leblanc homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Monday night. Cabrera walked the first two Oakland batters, then quickly found his groove. He wanted to finish the...
L.A. Angels-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays fourth. Harold Ramirez singles to center field. Yu Chang singles to right field. Harold Ramirez to second. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shortstop. Yu Chang out at second. Harold Ramirez to third. David Peralta singles to center field. Harold Ramirez scores. Taylor Walls walks. David Peralta to second. Jose Siri reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Taylor Walls out at second.
Judge 47th HR, Yanks top Scherzer, Mets 4-2 in Subway Series
NEW YORK (AP) — Tension had climbed around the Yankees heading into the Subway Series like the floors rising on a New York skyscraper. Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi gave them hope the big slump was over. "We got a special group of individuals that are mentally tough enough...
Atlanta-Pittsburgh Runs
Braves fifth. Vaughn Grissom singles to left field. Michael Harris II homers to left field. Vaughn Grissom scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to second base, Oneil Cruz to Michael Chavis. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop. Ronald Acuna Jr. out at second. 2...
Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich flies out to shallow left field to Chris Taylor. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Luis Urias homers to center field. Keston Hiura flies out to deep right center field to Mookie Betts. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Dodgers 0. Brewers...
Miami-Oakland Runs
Marlins second. Charles Leblanc homers to left field. Lewin Diaz flies out to deep left field to Tony Kemp. Peyton Burdick pops out to shortstop to Nick Allen. Jerar Encarnacion strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Athletics 0. Marlins third. Joey Wendle...
Cincinnati-Philadelphia Runs
Phillies second. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Bryson Stott homers to right field. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Cessa to Mike Moustakas. Nick Maton walks. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies...
N.Y. Jets 24, Atlanta 16
Atl_FG Koo 23, 11:22. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: A.Williams kick return to Atlanta 23; Mariota 52 pass to K.Pitts; Mariota 12 pass to Edwards; Mariota 3 pass to Allgeier on 3rd-and-8. Atlanta 3, N.Y. Jets 0. Atl_Zaccheaus 13 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 5:16. Drive: 6...
