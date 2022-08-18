ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FastBreak on FanNation

Minnesota Timberwolves Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIRpm_0hMYJYtf00

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Minnesota Timberwolves this upcoming year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Timberwolves posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon, outlining key games that will be televised nationally.

The Timberwolves will begin the new season at home on Wednesday, October 19 as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Target Center.

Having a new look to them entering the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves not only view themselves as a postseason threat, but they truly believe that they can contend for a title.

Going out and trading for All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves now have two All-Star big men in Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as two All-Star-like perimeter players in D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

Adding experienced depth in Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Kyle Anderson this offseason as well, the Timberwolves are definitely entering the new league year with a lot of attention and hype cast upon them.

Nine of Minnesota’s first twelve games are home games and just six of their first fifteen opponents had a winning record during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves could absolutely be one of the surprise teams during the first month of the new season due to the fact that they do not have to travel much and can ease into their schedule.

Along with key matchups against the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on their schedule, the Timberwolves will also take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on December 9, marking Rudy Gobert’s first game back in Utah since being traded.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will find themselves on national television 16 times this season, as they will play six games on ESPN, six games on NBA TV and four games on TNT.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Schedule#Nba Tv#Basketball#Sports#The Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts

One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings. According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings. "In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned...
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Yardbarker

Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."

After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
FastBreak on FanNation

Lonzo Ball Posts Instagram Story On LaMelo's Birthday

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball made a post to his Instagram story on his brother's (LaMelo) birthday. LaMelo is on the Charlotte Hornets, and he turned 21-years-old on Monday, August 22. Lonzo has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in addition to the Bulls.
FastBreak on FanNation

Amazing News About Michael Jordan

According to Joe Pompliano, Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2k23 video game. Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and he is the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Golfing legend Tiger Woods is on the cover of the game.
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Russell Westbrook Have Bonded Over The Years

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers are both in comeback stages of their career. They recently worked out together, showing they had much more in common. In an Instagram post, Oladipo revealed how they have gotten closer as friends over the years. "Might...
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy