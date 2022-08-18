Read full article on original website
Adaptive mountain bike camp tests skills
Ten adaptive mountain bikers gathered together this week for the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program's (TASP) Expand Your Horizons Adaptive Mountain Bike Camp. Riders came from across the west to participate. Most of the riders were experienced and have their own adaptive bikes. Tim McGough, TASP Program Director, explained that they...
Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado
According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
Council reviews revised hotel design
In the two months since Mountain Village Town Council reviewed the Lot 109R hotel project along Mountain Village Boulevard, the applicant has been busy working on incorporating feedback they’ve received throughout the planning process so far. During its June 16 regular meeting, council unanimously voted to continue the first...
15 people rescued in Colorado as mudslide shuts down mountain pass
Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls....
