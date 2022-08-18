ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trying To Hide Something? Savannah Guthrie Gushes Over 'Today' Nemesis Hoda Kotb In Social Media Posts

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
There's no beef between these two! Savannah Guthrie attempted to disprove rumors of an alleged feud between herself and Today Show coanchor Hoda Kotb by sharing a few chummy social media posts.

The Georgetown University alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 18, to share a snap of herself and the I've Loved You Since Forever author walking huddled together at the news desk while looking through Guthrie's phone with a caption that read, "doin' the pre show scroll" alongside a laughing emoji.

HODA KOTB ADMITS SHE MISSES FORMER 'TODAY' COANCHOR KATHIE LEE GIFFORD AS TENSION WITH SAVANNAH GUTHRIE HEATS UP

In another photo, Guthrie and Kotb could be seen walking in step on the set of the NBC morning show alongside the caption, "and the post show shuffle," with three orange heart emojis.

The former NBC Nightly News anchor also tried to squash rumors of any tension in a recent interview, pointing out that the two have a lot in common and are constantly asking each other for advice. "We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent ," Guthrie dished.

The attorney shares daughter Vale , 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max , 5, with husband Michael Feldman , while Kotb has daughters Haley Joy , 5, and Hope Catherine , 3, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman .

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES SNAPS FROM 'TODAY' SHOW AMID ALLEGED ONGOING FEUD WITH HODA KOTB

"It's so unusual and it's so wonderful to have somebody who's your coworker who's not only a mom but a mom of kids of virtually the same age," she noted. "And so we're kind of going through a lot of the same things at the same time ."

As OK! previously reported , allegations of a spat ran rampant after an insider divulged that Guthrie wears the pants at Today . "Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted , Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," a source said. "Hoda outmaneuvered Savannah and got the spot."

The insider revealed Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while Kotb is seen as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford " for seasons upon seasons.

Comments / 1

