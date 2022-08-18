Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 1 starter vs. Browns
The Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback job belongs to Baker Mayfield. Head coach Matt Rhule made the decision official on Monday, saying Mayfield is slated to be under center when the Panthers face his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1. “When we started this process, we were looking...
NBC Sports
Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
NBC Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Jordan Poyer won’t return to practice for Bills this week
Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t ready to return to practice yet. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Poyer’s injured elbow is making progress, but that it won’t improve to the point that he’ll be back on the field this week. That rules out any chance that he will play in the preseason.
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
NBC Sports
Could Sermon be left off 49ers' final 53-man roster?
Running back Trey Sermon had a difficult time earning a role in the 49ers’ offense as a rookie. And the competition has gotten only stronger this year. The 49ers have a good group of running backs, including Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., the team’s leading rushers for the past two seasons.
NBC Sports
Dolphins’ seventh-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson continues to impress
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson arrived at training camp knowing he had an uphill battle to make the roster: Tua Tagovailoa is the starter, and Teddy Bridgewater has the No. 2 job, and Thompson will have to perform well to convince the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks. Thompson is doing...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers rookies Gray, Burford drawing rave reviews
The 49ers might have found gems in the middle of the 2022 NFL Draft from two non-Power Five conference players. San Francisco took Southern Methodist University wide receiver Danny Gray at No. 105 in the third round and then took offensive lineman Spencer Burford out of the University of Texas at San Antonio No. 134 in the fourth round.
NBC Sports
Titans announce four cuts
Tuesday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to drop their rosters to 80 players and the Titans have gotten to work on this round of cuts. The team announced on Monday that they have waived wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive back Shakur Brown and defensive back Shyheim Carter. Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert to injured reserve if not claimed.
NBC Sports
49ers signing Tashaun Gipson
The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
NBC Sports
Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10.
NBC Sports
Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee
One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett apologizes for Broncos’ play in Buffalo
The Broncos didn’t play most of their starters in Buffalo, and it was ugly. The Bills, who played starting quarterback Josh Allen for a series, totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on their first six possessions on their way to a 42-15 victory over the Broncos. It was not...
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski: Josh Dobbs gave the guys opportunities to make plays
With Jacoby Brissett currently slated to take over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, the Browns have Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen ostensibly competing to be Brissett’s backup. Dobbs’ performance in Sunday’s preseason game against the Eagles may have put him firmly ahead....
NBC Sports
What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It was a lackluster night at U.S. Bank stadium for the 49ers' second preseason game but they came away with a 17-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers kept most of their starters off of the field with 31 players not dressing for the contest after two extensive joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. This allowed players lower on the depth chart time to compete for a roster spot.
NBC Sports
Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?
It’s impossible to watch Deon Cain catch the football and not play the 53-man roster game. If it comes down to Cain and Jalen Reagor, what will the Eagles do?. Cain has had a terrific training camp, and in the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, he did the same thing he’s been doing all summer.
NBC Sports
10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2
CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
NBC Sports
Chiefs waive Brandin Dandridge, Nasir Greer, David Steinmetz
The Chiefs have waived three players in advance of Tuesday’s deadline. Kansas City has cut cornerback Brandin Dandridge, defensive back Nasir Greer, and offensive lineman David Steinmetz, according to multiple reports. Steinmetz signed with the Chiefs in July after spending the last two seasons with Washington. He’s appeared in...
