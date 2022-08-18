MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It was a lackluster night at U.S. Bank stadium for the 49ers' second preseason game but they came away with a 17-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers kept most of their starters off of the field with 31 players not dressing for the contest after two extensive joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. This allowed players lower on the depth chart time to compete for a roster spot.

