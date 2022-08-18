PennDOT offers new program for drivers to avoid license suspension

A new state program is offering drivers facing suspension a second chance.

Drivers who have six points or more on their license for the second time or who have been convicted of excessive speeding have to attend a hearing.

Previously, the hearing would lead to either a 15-day suspension or a driver's test. Now, a third option is available - the driver may be sent to PennDOT's driver improvement school.

PennDOT spokesperson Diego Sandino says “It’s a six hour course that focuses on educating and assisting the problematic drivers who identify why they are engaging in risky driving behavior and how to use strategies for behavior modifications.”

Drivers who complete the program will avoid suspension and have two points removed from their license.

“For many losing the ability to legally operate a motor vehicle means not just a loss of mobility, but a loss of income and independence as well. This new training program offers these individuals who are in jeopardy a chance to avoid losing that license.” Says Diego Sandino

Those who sign up for the class but fail or no-show - will have their license suspended for 60 days.

