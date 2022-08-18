ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.

Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.

They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane

Ford was picked up by law enforcement in Pierce County on an outstanding warrant related to the shooting. She was taken into custody on August 10 and extradited to Spokane.

She made her first appearance in court Thursday, where a judge set her bail at $500,000.

Gerber turned herself into the police in late July.

At the time of the shooting, police said the murder did not appear random.

READ: Former Asotin Co. judge gets 15 months for sex assault against co-workers

Peni Glover Osso
4d ago

Why 2nd degree Murder? It was Premeditated when Stacy Gerber sent the Victim a pic of the gun & the cartridge in her lap as they were on the way to his home. ALSO, Endangerment of Children should be added as two young children were in the SUV when the 1st bullet was discharged into the roof of the SUV during the initial fight over the gun, before the victim walked away.Not to mention additional charge of fleeing the scene.If you look up here years of warrents & her disregard for court dates over the years after her moving here from S. Carolina, you can clearly see how her disregard for law escalated to this murder. Deeper Investigation into the death of her prior Ex in her home needs to also be considered. Especially when it comes to her conviction of Life without Parole vs Sentencing for a few years when she has made so many threats to others trying to live their lives in peace.

Peni Glover Osso
4d ago

Meanwhile, CPS turned a blind eye for years to her drug use & escalating criminal behavior & chronic disregard of Court dates. Now CPS is allowing custody of her sons to her Mother... who Stacy wouldn't allow to even babysit them, nor did she want to.But her other deceased ex (supposedly sucicide in her home) son is not allowed to be with the Grandmother that his Dad was always taking his sons to for care & a loving, stable environment.CPS is such a broken system here. Poor boys are so confused & angry. No telling what they think or have been told. Please Contact the top rung of CPS to look into this. I am.

