Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.

Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.

They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.

Ford was picked up by law enforcement in Pierce County on an outstanding warrant related to the shooting. She was taken into custody on August 10 and extradited to Spokane.

She made her first appearance in court Thursday, where a judge set her bail at $500,000.

Gerber turned herself into the police in late July.

At the time of the shooting, police said the murder did not appear random.

