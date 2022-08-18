New projection pairs Arkansas with ACC opponent in Florida Bowl

Arkansas appeared in the Outback Bowl last season, their first bowl game since 2016, and their first time playing a bowl game in the state of Florida since the 2017 Capital One Bowl in Orlando.

Down 10-7 entering halftime, Arkansas scored 17 unanswered points to defeat Penn State, 24-10. KJ Jefferson combined for 208 yards while Raheim Sanders rushed for two touchdowns. Defensively, Joe Foucha made eight stops, recorded a sack, and pulled down an interception.

Could Arkansas head to the Sunshine State for the second straight season for a bowl game? CBS Sports seems to think so.

CBS Sports dropped their picks for every bowl game this season and has Arkansas traveling to Jacksonville on December 30 to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl . The draw? The Miami Hurricanes.

Miami is in year one of a re-branding effort. The Hurricanes hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon, and have used NIL to their advantage in order to bring more talented players into the program. The matchup could be an attractive one, so long as both programs continue their upward trend in 2022.

Arkansas and Miami have a history with one another. Jimmy Johnson , a member of Arkansas’ 1964 national champion team and a Super Bowl champion head coach, was the head coach of the Hurricanes from 1984-88. He coached against the Razorbacks in 1987 and 1988, and Miami won both games.

