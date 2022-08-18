Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days

Image via Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since.

According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five feet fall and weighs approx. 150 lbs with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is identifiable by piercings on her lower lip and on her nose.

The circumstances surrounding Burson’s disappearance haven’t been shared with the public, but she is being labeled as a runaway juvenile.

If you have information that may contribute to this search effort, you are urged to contact the Yakima Police Department immediately at 509-575-6200.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.