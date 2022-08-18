Spakovsky says the affidavit must be released

The DOJ is in court today arguing against the release of the affidavit on which the warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago was issued. Hans von Spakovsky says that the release of the affidavit would provide need transparency and possible justification for the raid. However, the DOJ has argued that its release would compromise the ongoing investigation.

"If this is about recovering classified material, what investigation could there be," questioned Spakovsky.

In addition to the FBI raid, team Trump is facing other legal challenges. The former CFO of the Trump organization, Allen Weisselberg, plead guilty to tax fraud and has agreed to testify against the organization. Rudy Giuliani is also in legal peril in the Georgia election fraud investigation. Spakovsky shared his thoughts on both of these cases as well