Spakovsky says the affidavit must be released

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 4 days ago

The DOJ is in court today arguing against the release of the affidavit on which the warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago was issued. Hans von Spakovsky says that the release of the affidavit would provide need transparency and possible justification for the raid. However, the DOJ has argued that its release would compromise the ongoing investigation.

"If this is about recovering classified material, what investigation could there be," questioned Spakovsky.

In addition to the FBI raid, team Trump is facing other legal challenges. The former CFO of the Trump organization, Allen Weisselberg, plead guilty to tax fraud and has agreed to testify against the organization. Rudy Giuliani is also in legal peril in the Georgia election fraud investigation. Spakovsky shared his thoughts on both of these cases as well and you can find them in the audio above or in the podcast . Download the Audacy app so you never miss another episode of The Annie Frey Show .

Comments / 32

just one
4d ago

Nope, unless all names are redacted, Trump’s trying to play games again, it won’t work, and you will never see the classified information,

Reply
7
Pat W
2d ago

This is the same judge who signed the warrant. He believed (correctly) that the DOJs request for it was justified. He will be quite selective when it comes to protecting the investigation. You don't announce secret military operations either. Let them do their job.

Reply
4
colonel's daughter
2d ago

So he can intimidate the witness, lie to the American public about it and muddy the jury pool? What gives him the right? He has no legal basis for this affidavit. He can wait until the trial!!!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Business Insider

Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.

Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
