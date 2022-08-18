ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The big stink in Butchertown

By Keisha Rowe, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
Neighbors finally at their wits' end over the lingering smell coming from the Swift pork plant in Butchertown have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against its parent company, JBS USA, claiming the persistent stench is literally making them sick.

It isn't the first time the Story Avenue plant has been the source of a complaint — environmental reporter Connor Giffin found the plant has been given at least 14 violations from the Louisville Metro's Air Pollution Control District over the past decade, incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

As Butchertown continues to reform its image from Louisville's home for slaughterhouses a century ago to a hip neighborhood for young professionals and their families, the plant is quickly becoming a sticking point for them and local regulators.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that four current and former Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case will be facing new federal civil rights charges. Investigative reporter Andy Wolfson asked several attorneys and experts to analyze the new case and see what could come when the trial begins.

Three new businesses will be coming to the old Bacon's department store on Shelbyville Road. Breaking news reporter Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez managed to get a sneak preview of what's to come, including a new salad shop and a separate café.

Just as a reminder, we are still at the Western Library in Russell as part of our Mobile Newsroom initiative until Aug. 26. Starting Sept. 6, we'll be visiting South Central Regional Library in Okolona. We hope to see you at either location! As always, thank you for being a subscriber and supporting local journalism here in Louisville. You are very much appreciated.

Mary Irby-Jones

