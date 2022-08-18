ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Lexus

By Cortney Evans
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Lexus, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

This sweet Bulldog is a year and a half old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Trigger

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.

