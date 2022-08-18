News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Lexus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Lexus, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

This sweet Bulldog is a year and a half old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.

