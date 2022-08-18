Read full article on original website
BCI Update on Knox County Officer-Involved Shooting
(MOUNT VERNON, Ohio) — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred near 15266 Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon, Ohio. The fatal shooting occurred after a standoff...
Ohio Leading the Way With New Aircraft Tracking System
COLUMBUS – As the number of drones grow, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and uncrewed aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to the presence of ground obstructions such as trees, houses, cars, and other low-flying objects such as birds and insect swarms. Since 2018, the Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Statewide Planning and Research has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), DriveOhio/FlyOhio, the Ohio Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Center, Ohio State University, and industry to develop and deploy a “detect and avoid” system to track drones, as a public service, and keep them from colliding with aircraft that operate at lower altitudes like medical helicopters or crop dusters. This is a first in an urban setting.
BCI Investigation Continues
An investigation of a shooting involving officers that occurred on Gilchrist Road, in Monroe Township is ongoing. On Friday, August 19th at approximately 11:21 p.m., Knox County Dispatch received a call from a bail bondsman who said that his vehicle had been shot multiple times by Randy Wilhelm. The bondsman was attempting to apprehend Wilhelm, who had failed to appear in Knox County Common Pleas Court on a $100,000 bond. Deputies immediately requested assistance from outside agencies while responding to the scene.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Aug 21, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to the Knox Community Hospital to speak with the victim of an assault that occurred at a property on Dodd Rd. The deputy made contact with the complainant, collected photographs, and a written statement. The Complainant advised they would contact the deputy about pursuing charges at a later date.
Shots Fired Updates
Knox County Sheriff Deputies were called to an incident on Gilchrist road on a shots fired call around 11:30 pm on Friday night that has resulted in a law enforcement response that is currently ongoing. There are multiple suspects involved. Residents may see a law enforcement helicopters and vehicles in...
