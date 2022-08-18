ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha couple killed in western Iowa motorcycle crash

OMAHA — An Omaha couple was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa. The riders were identified as Louis J. Velasquez, 51, and Karin L. Velasquez, 52. Harrison County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash in Modale, Iowa, shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Modale...
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students

Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
OPPD board votes to continue coal use at North Omaha plant — for now

OMAHA — Acknowledging impacts on public health, the Omaha Public Power District board voted unanimously Thursday to continue burning coal — for the near term — at its North Omaha power plant. Doing so is necessary, according to the utility’s board and administration, to keep electricity flowing...
OMAHA, NE
One person dies, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash west of Dwight

One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Dwight. The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nebraska 15 and 66, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
DWIGHT, NE
Bellevue officials announce plans to revitalize Olde Towne area

BELLEVUE — A multistory building featuring luxury apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space will rise in Bellevue’s Olde Towne, paving the way for the revitalization of the city’s core. The new building will rise at the northeast corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street. The...
BELLEVUE, NE

