Mike Foglesong, 73, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, of Lake Lotawana, Missouri passed away at his home August 11, 2022. Mike was born in Kirksville, Missouri on January 28, 1949, to Howard and Patricia (McConkey) Foglesong. Mike grew up in Kirksville loving fishing, baseball, and spending summers at his aunt’s family farm in Milan, Missouri. Mike first demonstrated the work ethic that carried him through life as a paper boy with Kirksville Daily Express at the age of 10. Upon graduation from Kirksville Senior High in 1967, Mike began a career in sales and management, which included owning a men’s clothing store, creating a sterling silver jewelry company, and establishing himself as a successful sales rep for many clothing lines. He was considered one of the best. Mike made lifelong friendships with everyone he met, he knew no strangers. He enjoyed the last years of his life with his partner Laura Smyser at home and on his boat at Lake Lotawana and their condo in Ft. Myers, Florida.

