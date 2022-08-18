Read full article on original website
Court documents detail Kirksville man's alleged involvement in Columbia murder
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects in a weekend murder in Columbia, Missouri. Court documents reveal new details about Saturday afternoon's fatal shooting of a Columbia man. Police say in those documents, that Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, admitted to investigators that he drove...
Kirksville Police Department welcomes new officer
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) is welcoming a new officer to the force. Joshua Ciesemier was sworn in and began his duties with KPD on Monday. Officer Ciesemier graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia, Mo., earlier this month. Ciesemier is a Kirksville native...
Truman State authorities investigate thefts from vehicles parked on campus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are asking for help in identifying individuals suspected of stealing from vehicles. On Monday afternoon, the Truman State University Department of Public Safety released photos taken from surveillance camera footage. The people in the photos are believed to have stolen items from vehicles...
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
2 Kirksville boys charged in connection with deadly house fire
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Charges have now been filed against two Kirksville boys accused of starting a house fire that killed a woman. Belinda Garrett, 42, of Kirksville, died in the July 29, 2022, blaze at her home at the intersection of West Mary and Luther streets. Authorities say she...
Private dive team returns to southeast Iowa to help find missing Albia man
ALBIA, Iowa — A private dive team has returned to southeast Iowa to continue its search for a missing man who disappeared from Albia 38 years ago. Mark Milligan called on Illinois-based Chaos Divers to help find his older brother, Harry Milligan. The elder Milligan was last seen leaving...
City of Ottumwa received keys to Burlington Depot on Friday morning
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Wapello County Historical Society handed over the keys to their old museum to the City of Ottumwa on Friday, August 19, 2022. It has taken them a total of two years to find a new owner for the old museum and is now in the process of selling the West Main Street property to the city.
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Ottumwa opens 2 pickleball courts
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa's parks department recently constructed two new pickleball courts. The courts at Memorial and Bell parks are now open to the public. Paddles and balls are available for rent at the Beach Ottumwa office on Church Street. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports nationally...
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
Mike Foglesong, 73, of Lake Lotawana, Mo.
Mike Foglesong, 73, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, of Lake Lotawana, Missouri passed away at his home August 11, 2022. Mike was born in Kirksville, Missouri on January 28, 1949, to Howard and Patricia (McConkey) Foglesong. Mike grew up in Kirksville loving fishing, baseball, and spending summers at his aunt’s family farm in Milan, Missouri. Mike first demonstrated the work ethic that carried him through life as a paper boy with Kirksville Daily Express at the age of 10. Upon graduation from Kirksville Senior High in 1967, Mike began a career in sales and management, which included owning a men’s clothing store, creating a sterling silver jewelry company, and establishing himself as a successful sales rep for many clothing lines. He was considered one of the best. Mike made lifelong friendships with everyone he met, he knew no strangers. He enjoyed the last years of his life with his partner Laura Smyser at home and on his boat at Lake Lotawana and their condo in Ft. Myers, Florida.
How to properly use a car seat to protect your child
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Being a new parent can be intimidating, especially with all of the things you need to look out for and the extra precautions you need to use to keep your child safe. One of the most important devices is a proper car seat. Being able to...
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Moravia man seriously injured after getting trapped in grain bin
MORAVIA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was flown to a Des Moines hospital after becoming trapped inside a grain bin in rural Moravia. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Highway J18. Moravia firefighters rescued the 58-year-old Moravia man from the half-full grain bin. The...
Ottumwa man arrested for allegedly shooting wife with crossbow
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow early Wednesday morning. The police department responded to a report of a woman who had been shot with a crossbow at 1:13 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Evergreen Street. Emergency crews found […]
Galt resident injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Trenton
A Galt resident was injured east of Trenton when the car she was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle that had slowed to make a right turn. Thirty-year-old Cindal Lea was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old James Lunde of Princeton, was not reported hurt.
